Indonesia’s tropical glaciers are shrinking. Photo: George Steinmetz/Corbis
El Nino could doom Indonesia’s rare ‘Eternity’ tropical glaciers by 2026
- ‘The glaciers might vanish before 2026 or even faster and El Nino could accelerate the melting process,’ says nation’s geophysics agency
- Such an event in Papua’s Jayawijaya mountains may disrupt the regional ecosystem and trigger a rise in global sea levels within a decade
