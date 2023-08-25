A US V-22 Osprey hovers above Philippine and Australian soldiers at a naval base in San Antonio town in Zambales province. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: Philippine, Australian troops practise retaking island in first joint drills
- The joint exercises, a first for the two nations, come amid renewed tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea
- Chinese coastguard vessels fired water cannon and blocked a Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal on August 5
