US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (R) with Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto at the Pentagon on Thursday. Photo: via dpa
South China Sea: US defence chief backs Indonesia’s push to modernise military
- Lloyd Austin hosted Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, with them saying China’s South China Sea claims ‘not in line with international law’
- A Pentagon statement said the men shared their mutual intention to increase defence capabilities, like fighter jet upgrades and new aircraft
