Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor says tha Malaysia should maintain ties with China. Photo: Facebook
Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor says tha Malaysia should maintain ties with China. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia maintaining ties with ‘reliable ally’ China crucial says Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ismail

  • His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, said Johor has had a long-standing good relationship with China since the time of his ancestors
  • Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties, and the Sultan has been following developments since the unity government was formed

The Star
The Star

Updated: 11:45am, 27 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor says tha Malaysia should maintain ties with China. Photo: Facebook
Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor says tha Malaysia should maintain ties with China. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE