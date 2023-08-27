Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor says tha Malaysia should maintain ties with China. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia maintaining ties with ‘reliable ally’ China crucial says Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ismail
- His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, said Johor has had a long-standing good relationship with China since the time of his ancestors
- Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties, and the Sultan has been following developments since the unity government was formed
