A protester holds a poster with an image of Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a 2021 candlelight vigil in Yangon to honour those who died during that year’s demonstrations against the military coup. File photo: AFP
Myanmar expels East Timor diplomat over support of opposition
- Junta says East Timor has been engaging with Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government, which views itself as legitimate administration
- East Timor’s charge d’affaires is believed to be the first foreign diplomat ordered to leave Myanmar since the junta’s coup in February 2021
A protester holds a poster with an image of Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a 2021 candlelight vigil in Yangon to honour those who died during that year’s demonstrations against the military coup. File photo: AFP