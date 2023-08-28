The victim was left with swelling on her shoulder and felt pain on her head even hours after the attack, the court heard. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails Malaysian who beat up sex worker to get his money back
- Goh Jun Liang was upset that the prostitute had called him ‘troublesome’ and felt she had ‘used too much strength and caused him pain’, a court heard
- For assaulting the woman with a metal water bottle and forcing her to give him back his US$191, he was jailed for six weeks
The victim was left with swelling on her shoulder and felt pain on her head even hours after the attack, the court heard. Photo: Shutterstock