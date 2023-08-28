A P-8 Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft of the US Navy circles around a Chinese coastguard ship in the South China Sea earlier this month. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: Japan-based US forces aim to check Beijing’s ‘aggressive behaviour’, fleet commander says
- Vice-Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said China must be challenged and checked in the South China Sea
- He has assured the Philippines of US backing in the face of ‘shared challenges’ in the region, saying: ‘my forces are out here for a reason’
A P-8 Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft of the US Navy circles around a Chinese coastguard ship in the South China Sea earlier this month. Photo: AFP