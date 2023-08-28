Barnacles. Researchers have been able to provide important information in the search for MH370 by studying how barnacles formed on a piece of plane debris. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370: could barnacles hold the key to unravelling crash mystery?
- Studying the barnacles on a piece of plane debris could help investigators finally figure out where flight MH370 crashed, a researcher said
- A four-year search for the plane failed to locate its final resting place, but pieces of wreckage have been picked up across the Indian Ocean
