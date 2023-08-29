US President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam on September 10 for a meeting with the leader of the ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, the White House announced on Monday.

The stop in Hanoi, which will follow on the heels of a multi-day visit to India for the G20 summit, comes as Washington seeks to counter China’s influence in the region.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and leaders in Vietnam would “promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy,” as well as expanding education exchanges.

The discussions will also tackle ways to “combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity and stability in the region.”

Biden had announced in early August that he would soon be travelling to Vietnam, saying that Hanoi “wants to change our relationship and become a partner.”