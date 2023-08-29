While scrolling through TikTok , a man in Singapore chanced upon his domestic helper’s account and found a video of a red packet that was given to him by his late father-in-law.

Upon checking the box where he kept his red packets, he realised that several packets were missing.

Nurfiyawati, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of theft from her employer and was sentenced to three months’ jail on Friday. Like many Indonesians, she only goes by one name.

She had been employed by Sim Yuan San, 41, since January 2022, and her duties included cleaning, cooking and taking care of his four-year-old son.