The maid admitted to stealing two red packets containing money from her employer on at least 32 separate occasions. Photo: Shutterstock
AsiaSoutheast Asia

Singapore jails Indonesian maid whose TikTok video exposed US$5,000 of red-packet thefts from employer

  • Indonesian domestic helper Nurfiyawati admitted to stealing red packets from her employer on at least 32 occasions
  • Her employer spotted a red packet with some money, which he recognised as a gift from his late father-in-law, in one of the maid’s TikTok videos
While scrolling through TikTok, a man in Singapore chanced upon his domestic helper’s account and found a video of a red packet that was given to him by his late father-in-law.

Upon checking the box where he kept his red packets, he realised that several packets were missing.

Nurfiyawati, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of theft from her employer and was sentenced to three months’ jail on Friday. Like many Indonesians, she only goes by one name.

She had been employed by Sim Yuan San, 41, since January 2022, and her duties included cleaning, cooking and taking care of his four-year-old son.

While the family was on holiday in South Korea in May last year, Nurfiyawati searched Sim’s room and found a box containing around 50 to 60 red packets.

The box was in a storage component of Sim’s bed, and each packet contained between S$10 and S$400 (US$7.40-US$295).

She took two packets and kept the money, said state prosecuting officer Lam Peng Choy.

On at least 32 occasions between May and August 21 last year, the maid continued to steal two red packets containing money on a weekly basis from the same box, the prosecutor said.

One day, Sim was scrolling through TikTok when he chanced upon Nurfiyawati’s account, where she had posted a video of a red packet with some money.

Recognising the packet as it was a gift from his late father-in-law, Sim checked the box and realised several red packets and cash were missing.

He then checked the maid’s room and found several empty red packets belonging to him.

Nurfiyawati admitted that she had stolen at least S$7,000 (US$5,170) from Sim – most of which was remitted to Indonesia.

Sim then reported the theft to the police.

No restitution has been made and the money was not recovered.

For stealing from her employer, Nurfiyawati could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

