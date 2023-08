Najib must “get the justice he deserves”, said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Malaysia’s deputy prime minister.

“I believe that the Attorney General’s Chambers should review the charges against Najib. If the memo is genuine, I am confident the AGC will take immediate action by dropping the charges.”

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (right), Umno chief and Malaysia’s deputy prime minister, pictured with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at a press conference earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE

The alleged 12-page internal memo from the AGC was reportedly addressed to former attorney general Tommy Thomas and dated September 10, 2019.