The alleged 12-page internal memo from the AGC was reportedly addressed to former attorney general Tommy Thomas and dated September 10, 2019.

“I believe that the Attorney General’s Chambers should review the charges against Najib. If the memo is genuine, I am confident the AGC will take immediate action by dropping the charges.”

Najib must “get the justice he deserves”, said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Malaysia’s deputy prime minister.

In it, the team prosecuting Najib for payments made to Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company had apparently expressed concerns that a strong prima facie case could not be built for the six charges against him and former Treasury secretary general Irwan Serigar.

Najib, who was prime minister when the alleged payments were made, was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on October 25, 2018.

He and Irwan were jointly charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code with regard to payments of 6.6 billion ringgit (US$1.43 billion) in government funds to the Abu Dhabi company.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysians, including Umno leaders and members, are putting their trust in the AGC to deliver justice while describing Najib’s charges as a form of “persecution”.

“Justice must be prioritised by the AGC and we are confident of the AGC’s credibility and capability to review and do something positive so that Najib will truly be given justice,” the Umno chief told reporters.

On August 17, Attorney General Idrus Harun said that the AGC was investigating the matter but stopped short of confirming the authenticity of the memo.

This story was first published by The Star