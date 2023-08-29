South China Morning Post
Thailand
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra beside his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok on August 22. Photo: Reuters
AsiaSoutheast Asia

Daughter of ex-Thai leader Thaksin says he is fatigued, as criticism grows of his hospitalisation

  • Thaksin returned to Thailand last week after 15 years of self-imposed exile and was immediately sent to prison, but was transferred to a hospital just hours later
  • It is believed that the former leader returned out of hope a friendly government would reduce his sentence, and that he may have made a deal with authorities
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is suffering from stress and fatigue but is in good spirits, his daughter said on Tuesday as criticism grew of his transfer to a hospital just hours after he began serving an eight-year prison sentence.
Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 military coup, returned to Thailand last week after 15 years of self-imposed exile and was immediately sent to prison over several criminal convictions he has decried as politically motivated.

Corrections officials said Thaksin, 74, was considered vulnerable due to his age, chronic heart and lung conditions, high blood pressure and back problems.

My dad was happy to see me, very happy. He’s stressed and tired but he is in good spirits
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter

Thaksin, a former police lieutenant colonel, is being treated in a private room at the Police General Hospital, where the director said he was in serious condition with heart and lung problems.

“My dad was happy to see me, very happy. He’s stressed and tired but he is in good spirits,” Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters at the headquarters of populist Pheu Thai party, of which she is a key member. Pheu Thai is the latest in a string of parties affiliated with Thaksin that were founded after he was removed from power and his party dissolved.

Paetongtarn said after visiting her father in hospital that he had suffered complications after contracting the coronavirus in 2020 and that she is most worried about his heart condition.

Hours after Thaksin’s return to Thailand, a Pheu Thai candidate, Srettha Thavisin, won enough votes in Parliament to become prime minister, ending more than three months of uncertainty after national elections.
To achieve a majority, the party formed a coalition with pro-military parties linked to a coup that removed a Pheu Thai government led by Thaksin’s sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, from power in 2014. It also excluded the progressive Move Forward Party, which won the most votes in the elections, from the coalition.

It is widely believed that the divisive former leader returned out of hope that a friendly government would reduce his sentence, and that he may have made a deal with authorities, although Thaksin has said his decision had nothing to do with the Pheu Thai party’s bid for power. The outgoing government said Thaksin can request a royal pardon like any other prisoner.

Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 22. Photo: AP

Paetongtarn said her father will decide when to request a pardon.

There is growing criticism that Thaksin has received special treatment compared to other inmates, including not having to get a prison-style haircut. His swift transfer to the hospital has prompted calls for proof that he is genuinely sick. A conservative-aligned group of activists went to the hospital last week demanding that it release information about his condition and treatment.

Asked about the controversy, Paetongtarn replied only that she was worried about him being sick. She said the duration of his stay is up to the medical staff.

