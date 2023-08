At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man in Thailand to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said on Wednesday.

Sanit Dokmai has been charged with premeditated murder after police found the bodies of his wife and two sons, who were 9 and 13, with slash wounds on Monday inside a house in Samut Prakan province, Bangkok’s eastern suburb, said local police chief Rangsan Kamsook.

Rangsan said Sanit was conscious on Wednesday but in critical condition and unable to speak nor eat due to severe wounds at his throat.

Police believe Sanit’s motive came from a huge debt with which the family became involved. Police said Sanit is a debt guarantor for his friend to the amount of 400,000 baht (US$11,400). The friend ran away and left Sanit to pay off the debt, then his wife tried to take out a loan to help and got scammed, said provincial police chief Pallop Araemlah.