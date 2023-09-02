Thailand’s king endorses new cabinet months after election

The second-place Pheu Thai broke off an alliance with Move Forward and brought on rival parties aligned with army generals that ousted Shinawatra-linked parties in 2006 and 2014 coups.

Thailand has had a caretaking government since March, and the Move Forward party, winner of the May election, has struggled to form a government without support from conservative lawmakers over its progressive agenda.

Srettha’s Pheu Thai party, backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family, will oversee defence, transport, commerce, health and the foreign ministry portfolios.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed a new cabinet, including real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as the country’s new prime minister and finance minister, according to a royal gazette published on Saturday, months after the May election.

The announcement of the new cabinet comes weeks after Srettha, former president of luxury property developer Sansiri, won a parliamentary vote in August to become prime minister.

On the day of the vote, Pheu Thai figurehead Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand in a dramatic homecoming after living abroad for 15 years in self-exile to avoid an eight-year prison sentence. On his first night back, Thaksin was transferred to a police hospital over chest paints and high blood pressure. He later submitted a request for a royal pardon.

On Friday, the king commuted the sentence to one year, citing his loyalty to the monarchy and his poor health.

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: AFP

Srettha’s rapid ascent to power, Thaksin’s smooth return and a coalition between Pheu Thai and former rivals fuelled speculation about an agreement between Thaksin and his foes among the country’s powerful conservative and royalist army. Thaksin and the Pheu Thai party say that is not the case.

The new cabinet has Pheu Thai controlling ministries overseeing the economy, which will be crucial in implementing its policies, including a 10,000 baht (US$285.63) handout in the form of digital currency.

Its largest coalition partner, Bhumjaithai, best known for advocating the use of medical cannabis, will oversee the education, interior and labour ministries.

Conservative and pro-military parties will lead the energy and environment ministries. Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, brother of ex-army chief Prawit Wongsuwon who was closely involved in 2014’s coup, has been appointed minister of natural resources and environment.

Pheu Thai supporters cheer after the royal ceremony to endorse Thailand’s new prime minister Srettha Thavisin at the party’s headquarters in Bangkok on August 23. Photo: AFP

Political analyst Yuttaporn Issarachai said the royal command indicated the country was one step closer to having a new government.

“The new cabinet needs to take an oath of allegiance before the king, and declare their policies in the parliament. Then, it will be considered fully-functioned,” Yuttaporn said.

Some critics have pointed to the new cabinet’s similarity to the previous one.

“Some people say it’s the old cabinet with Pheu Thai in it. This is the result of forming the government with the rival parties,” Yuttaporn said.

Srettha and his cabinet of 33 ministers will swear an oath before an audience with the king, then deliver a policy statement at parliament before they start work this month.

Srettha had said the first cabinet meeting would tackle cost-of-living problems by reducing electricity and gas prices, and relaxing visa entry rules for Chinese arrivals to boost tourism.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse