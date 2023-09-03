Ahead of the shock deal’s announcement, well-known architect and artist Duangrit Bunnag promised that “if Pheu Thai Party joins hands with PPRP, I will allow you all to throw faeces at me”.

A Thai architect has been pelted with cow faeces in an unusual performance art piece inspired by an opposition party’s controversial decision to form a coalition government with army-backed parties.

Clad in a hazmat suit and full-face mask, he made good on that promise on Saturday, kneeling on white tarpaulin in Bangkok’s Lak Si district as people threw cow faeces at him.

“I want to communicate through art,” said one anonymous poo-thrower, dressed in overalls and wearing an eerily realistic mask of PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon, before stepping up to deliver dung to Duangrit.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 24, 2023. Photo: AP

The general was among the architects of 2014’s coup, which removed Pheu Thai from power and installed a junta-backed administration that governed for the next nine years.

“Duangrit had faith in a political party, but that party wasn’t taking their words seriously,” the participant told reporters.

“Duangrit had to receive the s*** on behalf of them.”

Duangrit declined to speak to reporters – who warily pressed him for comment after he had been sprayed clean by an industrial hosepipe.

“Only this will let me live in my life in the freedom to be, freedom to act,” he said in a statement ahead of the show.

A medical team was on standby, with an ambulance whisking Duangrit away following the show.

“I tried to prohibit it, but I failed,” doctor Tosaporn Serak said, adding he had warned Duangrit there were health risks.

But he acknowledged there was no stopping him, adding while he did not approve, “it’s OK, he has kept his promise”.

Renowned Thai architect and designer Duangrit Bunnag invited the public to watch him keep his promise. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

Others, like 67-year-old Aud, were adamant that this was the right action after Duangrit’s pledge.

“In the end the politicians broke their promises, they shook hands with them, prolonging the dictator’s power,” he said.

“Duangrit said that if it actually happened, we would accept s*** being thrown at us. That’s why we are here.”