Thai artist pelted with faeces in show of protest against army-linked government
- The performance comes after Pheu Thai formed a coalition government with army-backed parties
- Artist Duangrit Bunnag promised that he would allow people to throw faeces at him in the event of such a coalition government being formed
A Thai architect has been pelted with cow faeces in an unusual performance art piece inspired by an opposition party’s controversial decision to form a coalition government with army-backed parties.
Ahead of the shock deal’s announcement, well-known architect and artist Duangrit Bunnag promised that “if Pheu Thai Party joins hands with PPRP, I will allow you all to throw faeces at me”.
Clad in a hazmat suit and full-face mask, he made good on that promise on Saturday, kneeling on white tarpaulin in Bangkok’s Lak Si district as people threw cow faeces at him.
“I want to communicate through art,” said one anonymous poo-thrower, dressed in overalls and wearing an eerily realistic mask of PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon, before stepping up to deliver dung to Duangrit.
The general was among the architects of 2014’s coup, which removed Pheu Thai from power and installed a junta-backed administration that governed for the next nine years.
“Duangrit had faith in a political party, but that party wasn’t taking their words seriously,” the participant told reporters.
“Duangrit had to receive the s*** on behalf of them.”
Duangrit declined to speak to reporters – who warily pressed him for comment after he had been sprayed clean by an industrial hosepipe.
“Only this will let me live in my life in the freedom to be, freedom to act,” he said in a statement ahead of the show.
A medical team was on standby, with an ambulance whisking Duangrit away following the show.
“I tried to prohibit it, but I failed,” doctor Tosaporn Serak said, adding he had warned Duangrit there were health risks.
But he acknowledged there was no stopping him, adding while he did not approve, “it’s OK, he has kept his promise”.
Others, like 67-year-old Aud, were adamant that this was the right action after Duangrit’s pledge.
“In the end the politicians broke their promises, they shook hands with them, prolonging the dictator’s power,” he said.
“Duangrit said that if it actually happened, we would accept s*** being thrown at us. That’s why we are here.”