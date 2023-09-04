South China Morning Post
Singapore named Chia Der Jiun as the new chief of its central bank on Monday, replacing Ravi Menon. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore Monetary Authority names Chia Der Jiun as Ravi Menon’s successor as central bank chief

  • Chia Der Jiun’s appointment will take effect from January 1 the bank said in a statement. Chia is currently a permanent secretary at the manpower ministry
  • Ravi Menon has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011 and his term was extended earlier this year
Ravi Menon, the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s longest-serving chief, will leave the central bank at the end of the year, to be succeeded by Chia Der Jiun.

Chia, currently the Ministry of Manpower’s permanent secretary for development, will become managing director-designate of the MAS from November 1, the authority said on Monday in an emailed statement. He will assume the role from January and serve through May 31, 2026, according to the statement.

Chia Der Jiun. Chia, currently the Ministry of Manpower’s permanent secretary for development, will become managing director-designate of the MAS. Photo: Handout

Menon has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011 and his term was extended from June 1, for up to two years. He will retire from public service, according to the statement. It gave no reason for his earlier than expected departure. Menon turns 59 this year.

Bloomberg News reported in April that Chia had been picked to take the baton from Menon when he leaves the central bank and financial regulator this year.
Menon, who started at the MAS in 1987, has been at the forefront of efforts by central banks globally to make sense of digital currencies. Chia was one of his former deputies.

When Chia was at the MAS, he helped to improve the risk sensitivity of the authority’s regulatory frameworks. He also oversaw the implementation of monetary policy and investment of MAS’s official foreign reserves.

Ravi Menon will retire from public service after more than a decade at the central bank, MAS said. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s central bank was one of the earliest to tighten monetary policy as the country of 5.6 million exited the Covid-19 pandemic. It had tightened monetary policy for five rounds since October 2021 but in April left levers unchanged.
Analysts said Chia will have to continue dealing with the challenge of balancing the weak economic outlook and still- elevated inflation, but were not expecting any major change in MAS’s policy direction as Chia takes over.

“He is very experienced and has spent many years at the MAS previously. Regardless of who is at the helm the independence and high standing of the central bank is unlikely to change,” said OCBC economist Selena Ling.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Post
