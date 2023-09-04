Ravi Menon, the Monetary Authority of Singapore ’s longest-serving chief, will leave the central bank at the end of the year, to be succeeded by Chia Der Jiun.

Chia, currently the Ministry of Manpower’s permanent secretary for development, will become managing director-designate of the MAS from November 1, the authority said on Monday in an emailed statement. He will assume the role from January and serve through May 31, 2026, according to the statement.

Chia Der Jiun. Chia, currently the Ministry of Manpower’s permanent secretary for development, will become managing director-designate of the MAS. Photo: Handout

Menon has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011 and his term was extended from June 1, for up to two years. He will retire from public service, according to the statement. It gave no reason for his earlier than expected departure. Menon turns 59 this year.