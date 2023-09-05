Singapore ’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said on Tuesday that it had issued a lifetime ban against Ng Chong Hwa, the former managing director of Goldman Sachs (Singapore) embroiled in the 1MDB scandal

The order follows the conviction of Ng, who is also known as Roger Ng, in the United States for conspiracy to launder money embezzled from the Malaysian state 1Malaysia Development Bhd, or 1MDB, and violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

“Mr Ng’s severe misconduct has given MAS reason to believe that it would be contrary to public interest to allow him to carry on business as a representative,” MAS said.

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse after being found guilty for his part helping embezzle from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, in Brooklyn on April 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Under the prohibition order effective from Tuesday, Ng is permanently banned from performing any regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA), according to the MAS.