Rosmah Mansor , the wife of former Malaysia ’s prime minister Najib Razak , has filed an application to strike out all of the 17 money laundering and tax evasion charges she is currently on trial for.

In an application filed at the High Court here on Wednesday, she said the charges against her are baseless, defective and premature.

Rosmah added in her affidavit in the filing ahead of case management for her trial that a criminal court is not the suitable forum to determine whether the amount of money she received was taxable under the Income Tax Act.

“If the criminal court proceeds with its findings [whether the amount of money was taxable], the court will usurp the functions of the Special Commissioners of Income Tax [SCIT] which is an authorised body under a written law,” she said.

“In any circumstances, I also have the substantive right to refer if the amounts are subject to the payment of tax to SCIT which is denied to me in these charges,” added Rosmah.