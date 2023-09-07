Ex-Malaysian PM’s wife Rosmah applies to have US$1.5 million money laundering, tax evasion charges dropped
- Rosmah Mansor is currently on trial over 12 money laundering charges and five tax evasion charges
- She was previously sentenced to 10 years’ jail and fined US$207 million for corruption charges, and is out on bail pending an appeal
In an application filed at the High Court here on Wednesday, she said the charges against her are baseless, defective and premature.
Rosmah added in her affidavit in the filing ahead of case management for her trial that a criminal court is not the suitable forum to determine whether the amount of money she received was taxable under the Income Tax Act.
“If the criminal court proceeds with its findings [whether the amount of money was taxable], the court will usurp the functions of the Special Commissioners of Income Tax [SCIT] which is an authorised body under a written law,” she said.
Malaysia’s Anwar slammed as Ahmad Zahid walks free on Reformasi anniversary
“In any circumstances, I also have the substantive right to refer if the amounts are subject to the payment of tax to SCIT which is denied to me in these charges,” added Rosmah.
Rosmah, 71, is facing 12 money laundering charges involving 7 million Malaysian ringgit (US$1.5 million), and five counts of failure to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.
She allegedly committed the offences at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Jalan Ampang, between December 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017, and at LHDN Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018.
On October 4, 2018, she pleaded not guilty to all the charges at the Sessions Court.
On September 1 last year, the High Court convicted Rosmah on three counts of corruption relating to the 1.25 billion ringgit solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.
She was sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined 970 million ringgit (US$207 million) and is currently out on bail pending her appeal in the case.