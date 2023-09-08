Singapore awarded initial approvals to five energy projects in Indonesia as it aims to advance plans to import clean electricity from neighbouring nations and curb its reliance on natural gas.

The projects will jointly deliver 2 gigawatts and aim to begin commercial operation from the end of 2027, Singapore’s Energy Market Authority said on Friday in a statement.

“Low-carbon electricity imports through regional power grids are a key enabler in Singapore’s efforts to decarbonise its energy supply, while accelerating renewable energy development in the region,” the authority said in its statement.

Companies awarded licenses include a unit of PT Adaro Clean Energy Indonesia, a venture including Medco Power Global, Keppel Energy, EDP Renewables APAC and a unit of Gurin Energy.