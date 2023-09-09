Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh may soon take on new role: Olympic committee member

Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh was proposed on Friday to be a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Yeoh, who won an Academy Award for best actress this year for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, was among eight potential new members who are likely to be approved by their soon-to-be colleagues at a meeting next month in Mumbai, India.

The IOC currently has 99 invited members, including a selection of royalty, sports officials, former athletes and leaders from politics and industry. Their main role in the Olympic movement is confirming hosts for the Summer Games and Winter Games that were preselected by the IOC administration and executive board.

Yeoh also has ties to the United Nations, twice representing her home country Malaysia at its General Assembly, and as a goodwill ambassador for the UN development programme.