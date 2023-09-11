They also called for “freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in the South China Sea”.

Philippines accuses Chinese coastguard of firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters

“The leaders underscored their unwavering support for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, without the threat or use of force,” Biden and Trong said in a joint statement.

The statement came a day after Biden and Trong struck a deal to deepen cooperation , widely seen as a way to counter China ’s growing assertiveness in the region.

Washington is at loggerheads with Beijing on a range of issues including trade, security, human rights and climate change and is looking to boost its network of allies to counter Chinese influence.

Vietnam, which fought a brief war with China in 1979, is wary of its giant northern neighbour, and is one of a handful of countries with claims on the many islets and outcrops that dot the South China Sea.

The Philippine Navy deliberately grounded an old ship on the shoal in 1999 to check China’s advance in the waters.

China deploys hundreds of vessels to patrol the South China Sea and swarm reefs.

The Philippines, a long-time US ally, has outposts on nine reefs and islands in the Spratly Islands – which Vietnam also claims along with the Paracel Islands.

Manila says Chinese coastguard and navy ships routinely block or shadow Philippine boats in the contested waters.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing flared last month when China coastguard vessels used water cannon against a Philippine resupply mission to the reef, preventing one of the boats from delivering its cargo.