South China Sea: US, Vietnam jointly reject ‘threat or use of force’ to settle disputes
- US President Joe Biden and Vietnam’s Nguyen Phu Trong said on Monday that international norms must be used to settle competing claims in the waterway
- They also called for ‘freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in the South China Sea’, a day after deepening cooperation
“The leaders underscored their unwavering support for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, without the threat or use of force,” Biden and Trong said in a joint statement.
They also called for “freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in the South China Sea”.
Washington is at loggerheads with Beijing on a range of issues including trade, security, human rights and climate change and is looking to boost its network of allies to counter Chinese influence.
Vietnam, which fought a brief war with China in 1979, is wary of its giant northern neighbour, and is one of a handful of countries with claims on the many islets and outcrops that dot the South China Sea.
China deploys hundreds of vessels to patrol the South China Sea and swarm reefs.
Chinese, Philippine ships in another confrontation near grounded warship
The Philippines, a long-time US ally, has outposts on nine reefs and islands in the Spratly Islands – which Vietnam also claims along with the Paracel Islands.
Manila says Chinese coastguard and navy ships routinely block or shadow Philippine boats in the contested waters.