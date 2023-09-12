The Singaporean man, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty to one count each of rape and of sexual penetration of a minor under 14. Another 10 charges involving sexual offences were considered for his sentencing.

Reluctant to affect her sister’s marriage and concerned that no one would believe her, the victim, now 21, stayed silent on her ordeal until last year, when she filed a police report at her boyfriend’s behest.

He continued forcing himself on her as she grew older, even breaking into her room to rape her when she was between 14 and 15 years old.

The 40-year-old man would drive the girl to a secluded car park to commit sexual acts, the court heard.

The accused married the victim’s eldest sister in 2009. He stayed in the same flat as his then-wife, their four children, the victim and her parents from 2009 to 2020.

According to the prosecution, the accused and victim shared a close relationship as she treated him as a brother and trusted him.

However, the accused sexually assaulted her after watching pornographic videos of sexual acts committed against young teenagers, the prosecution said.

He admitted that the victim would not have understood the acts due to her young age, and hence could not have consented to them, the prosecution added.

“The accused did not seek the victim’s consent to commit any sexual acts against her. She complied with what the accused asked her to do, as she did not know how to react, and she did not know what was going on as she had never engaged in sexual activities with others,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Yohanes Ng said.

The accused began sexually assaulting the victim from 2012, when she was only nine. He would drive her to a car park before sending her to school, or before sending her home after running errands. On one occasion, he sexually assaulted her at a flat he jointly owned with his wife.

The acts continued as the girl grew up.

She was concerned that no one would believe her, and she did not want to affect her sister’s marriage Yohanes Ng, deputy public prosecutor

In 2017, when she was between 14 and 15 years old, the man broke into her room. The girl had locked the door and was video calling her then-boyfriend when the man used the key hung outside the room to unlock the door.

Upon seeing the accused trying to enter, the girl tried to push her television set in front of the bedroom door to stop him but was unsuccessful.

His wife was not at home then and the rest of the household was asleep.

He raped her and only stopped upon hearing the victim’s mother opening the bedroom door. He then quickly left the room. Court documents did not state if the victim’s mother saw or reacted to the act.

‘Horror and helplessness’

The court heard that the victim did not tell anyone about the offences as she wanted her family to be “on good terms”, and because she did not want to make things “more messy”.

“She was also concerned that no one would believe her, and she also did not want to affect her sister’s marriage with the accused. She also felt close to the accused as he was a family member who occasionally gave her extra pocket money,” Ng said.

“However, she felt like the accused’s ‘sex slave’ due to his actions.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Lu Jia sought between 18 and 20 years’ jail with 16 to 20 strokes of the cane.

Such predatory behaviour is reprehensible and ought to be strongly deterred Teo Lu Jia, deputy public prosecutor

“Taking advantage of the victim’s youthful naivety, her trust in him, and her family’s trust in him, the accused performed a series of sexual acts on the victim when she was as young as 9 to 11 years old, and when she was about 14 to 15 years old,” Teo said in sentencing submissions.

“Such predatory behaviour is reprehensible and ought to be strongly deterred.”

The accused’s lawyer, Ryan David Lim, argued for 18 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane citing his client’s divorced status, current homelessness, up-to-date maintenance payments, mother’s advanced cancer and relationship with another divorcee.

In sentencing on Monday, District Judge Terence Tay noted the “horror and helplessness” the victim must have felt when the accused forced his way into her room and realising she was not safe from him even in her own bedroom.

The judge gave mitigating weight to the man’s guilty plea, which saved the victim the ordeal of testifying.

For sexual penetration of a minor under 14, the man could have been jailed between eight and 20 years, and given 12 strokes of the cane.

For rape, he could have been jailed up to 20 years, and fined or caned.

This article was first published by CNA