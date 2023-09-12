Malaysia’s roti canai named world’s best bread

Roti canai was awarded a grand total of 4.9 stars, putting it on par with the No 2 bread, Colombia’s pan de bono.

Touted as Malaysia’s top breakfast choice, it ranked first among the “Top 50 Best Breads” from around the world on the website’s listing.

“Roti canai, a pan-fried flatbread that is popular in Malaysia, is made with flour, water and eggs,” the website says.

“The dough is folded several times to create layers, resulting in a soft, fluffy texture on the inside and a crispy outer layer.”

This isn’t the first time that roti canai and other Malaysian treats have been included in TasteAtlas’ lists of the best foods in the world.

Earlier in February, TasteAtlas ranked roti canai as the second-best street food in the world.

In September last year, it ranked the bread as first among 50 others in its list of World’s 50 Best Street Foods.

This article was first published by The Star