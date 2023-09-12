South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malaysia
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
The motorcycle licence plate discovered by Malaysian police was smaller than one of the officer’s fingernails, and its numbers could barely be seen. Photo: Facebook/Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia
AsiaSoutheast Asia

Malaysian biker caught with ‘world’s smallest number plate’– tiny as a fingernail

  • The plate was smaller than a fingernail and its numbers could barely be seen
  • Modifying number plates and vehicles is legal in Malaysia, but it’s against the law to use a number plate with concealed numbers
Malaysia
Business Insider
Business Insider
Why you can trust SCMP
A motorcyclist in Malaysia was caught earlier this month using an absurdly small number plate, according to local police.

The country’s Road Transport Department said it ran checks on bikers in Selangor on September 2, and discovered the tiny number plate on the back of a Yamaha bike.

The plate was smaller than one of the officer’s fingernails, and its numbers could barely be seen. The bike’s owner wasn’t named, but police released photos of the vehicle.

Photos of the minuscule licence plate numbers, which were censored by police, have gone viral on social media, and was described as the “world’s smallest number plate.” Photo: Facebook/Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia

Police said they confiscated more than 200 bikes during their checks, and issued traffic fines to 642 people. However, road authorities didn’t say what would happen to the owner of the tiny number plate.

Photos of the minuscule numbers, which were censored by police, have gone viral on social media, with several Facebook pages hailing the find as the unveiling of the “world’s smallest number plate.”

“Maybe the Papa Smurf with red pants can read it,” one commenter joked.

Malaysia’s roti canai named world’s best bread

Modifying number plates and vehicles is legal in Malaysia, but it’s against the country’s traffic laws to use a number plate with concealed numbers.

Advertisement

In April, a 25-year-old man was arrested for using a number plate that said: “Sayang awok,” or “love you,” local channel Astro Awani reported.

This article was first published by Insider
Advertisement
Post