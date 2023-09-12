Malaysian biker caught with ‘world’s smallest number plate’– tiny as a fingernail
- The plate was smaller than a fingernail and its numbers could barely be seen
- Modifying number plates and vehicles is legal in Malaysia, but it’s against the law to use a number plate with concealed numbers
The country’s Road Transport Department said it ran checks on bikers in Selangor on September 2, and discovered the tiny number plate on the back of a Yamaha bike.
The plate was smaller than one of the officer’s fingernails, and its numbers could barely be seen. The bike’s owner wasn’t named, but police released photos of the vehicle.
Police said they confiscated more than 200 bikes during their checks, and issued traffic fines to 642 people. However, road authorities didn’t say what would happen to the owner of the tiny number plate.
“Maybe the Papa Smurf with red pants can read it,” one commenter joked.
Malaysia’s roti canai named world’s best bread
Modifying number plates and vehicles is legal in Malaysia, but it’s against the country’s traffic laws to use a number plate with concealed numbers.
In April, a 25-year-old man was arrested for using a number plate that said: “Sayang awok,” or “love you,” local channel Astro Awani reported.