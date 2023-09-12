A motorcyclist in Malaysia was caught earlier this month using an absurdly small number plate, according to local police.

The country’s Road Transport Department said it ran checks on bikers in Selangor on September 2, and discovered the tiny number plate on the back of a Yamaha bike.

The plate was smaller than one of the officer’s fingernails, and its numbers could barely be seen. The bike’s owner wasn’t named, but police released photos of the vehicle.

Photos of the minuscule licence plate numbers, which were censored by police, have gone viral on social media, and was described as the “world’s smallest number plate.” Photo: Facebook/Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia

Police said they confiscated more than 200 bikes during their checks, and issued traffic fines to 642 people. However, road authorities didn’t say what would happen to the owner of the tiny number plate.