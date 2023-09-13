China’s TikTok ‘live’ sellers could pay price as Indonesia mulls ban on sale of goods on social media
- Lawmakers have said that e-commerce sellers using predatory pricing on social media platforms were threatening offline markets in Indonesia
- Indonesia, with a population of 270 million, accounted for US$52 billion worth of e-commerce transactions last year. Of that, 5 per cent took place on TikTok
“Revisions to the trade regulations that are currently under way will firmly and explicitly ban this,” Sambuaga said.
TikTok did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. TikTok, which has 2 million sellers in Indonesia, has previously said it had no plans to roll out a cross-border business in Indonesia after officials expressed concerns the firm’s e-commerce push could flood the country with Chinese products.
Indonesia, with a population of more than 270 million, accounted for nearly US$52 billion worth of e-commerce transactions last year, according to data from consultancy Momentum Works. Of that, 5 per cent took place on TikTok, principally through live-streaming, it said.