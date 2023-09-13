Is Singapore ready for an Indian or Malay prime minister? Survey suggests so

Singaporeans are ready to accept a prime minister from the minority community, a new survey showed, nearly two weeks after the Southeast Asian nation picked an ethnic Indian as its head of state.

More than three in five Singaporeans told polling company YouGov Plc that they are ready for an Indian or Malay prime minister, according to the survey published on Wednesday.

Younger Singaporeans were more in favour of a qualified leader from an ethnic minority group compared to the older generation of citizens, the findings showed.

Singapore’s new President Tharman Shanmugaratnam won last month’s election for the post in a landslide. Photo: Reuters

The results reflect a growing acceptance of giving minority leaders an opportunity to lead the Southeast Asian nation, made up mostly of ethnic Chinese with a sizeable Indian and Malay population.