Most Muslims in Malaysia, Indonesia want Islamic sharia to replace secular national laws: poll
- Some 86 per cent of Malaysians said they are in favour of making sharia regulations official national law in polling by the Pew Research Centre
- In Indonesia, nearly two out of three people surveyed were in favour of implementing Islamic regulations over the current secular laws
Some 86 per cent of Malaysians said they are in favour of making sharia regulations, which applies to Muslims, as the country’s official law. With Indonesia, nearly two out of three people surveyed were in favour of implementing Islamic regulations over the current secular laws.
The Pew findings published on Tuesday found that most of the Malaysian Muslims polled were in favour of religious leaders entering politics, while close to half of the respondents surveyed in Indonesia embrace this.
While the survey was carried out between June and September 2022, national and state elections in Malaysia and political decisions in Indonesia echo the findings and show the rising clout of the Muslim conservatives.
Pew Research polled 13,122 adults across six Asian countries that include Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand and Sri Lanka.