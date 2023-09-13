Most Muslims in Indonesia and Malaysia are in favour of making strict Islamic rules the official law of these multi-religious countries, polling from the Pew Research Centre showed in a sign of the rising influence of religious conservatism.

Some 86 per cent of Malaysians said they are in favour of making sharia regulations, which applies to Muslims, as the country’s official law. With Indonesia, nearly two out of three people surveyed were in favour of implementing Islamic regulations over the current secular laws.

The strong support for sharia laws, which include banning alcohol and punishing adultery, reflect a growing dilemma for the leaders of these Muslim-majority nations that also have sizeable religious minorities. This in turn is influencing policymaking in Malaysia and Indonesia where incomes and economic growth were checked by the pandemic and a global slowdown.

Indonesian protesters hold placards and shout slogans during a rally outside the Swedish embassy in Jakarta in January, protesting against the burning of the Koran by a far-right politician in Sweden. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Pew findings published on Tuesday found that most of the Malaysian Muslims polled were in favour of religious leaders entering politics, while close to half of the respondents surveyed in Indonesia embrace this.