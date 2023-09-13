How Thailand is attracting more Chinese tourists than Japan or Australia

The measure is part of Thailand’s goal to raise tourism revenue to its pre-Covid levels, with a target of 3.1 trillion baht (US$87 billion) in 2024. Thailand has welcomed 18.5 million foreign tourists so far this year with as many as 28 million expected by year-end. Revenue from foreign travellers totalled 775 billion baht as of September 11, according to the tourism ministry.

Tourists from some nations face a costly and cumbersome visa-application process, which has been a drag on the Thai tally this year, according to the premier. Srettha, a real estate tycoon who was also chairman of US-based hotel operator Standard International before joining politics, has said he wants the list of visa-exempt countries expanded as well as increased stay limits for most international travellers, with caps of 15 days or 30 days for many nationalities.

Last month, Srettha held meetings with representatives from airlines to discuss initiatives to boost tourism. Airports of Thailand Pcl, which operates six airports in the country, will aim to increase flights capacity by 20 per cent to accommodate an expected high season.

The country aims to draw a record 40 million visitors next year, government spokesman Chai Watcharong told a briefing. Chinese accounted for nearly a third of Thailand’s almost 40 million tourist arrivals in 2019 before the pandemic