Malaysian police band goes viral for perfectly singing Cantonese hit made famous by Hong Kong rock group Beyond
- The all-Malay police band were given a standing ovation by customers at a Penang shopping complex for singing the Cantopop hit ‘Hai Kuo Tian Kong’
- It was made famous by Beyond in 1993, and was the first Cantonese song to be played over 100 million times on YouTube
The band played the music live on their instruments, and from what was seen on the video, they bewildered shoppers, with many of them singing along and then giving the band a standing ovation at the end.
The band performed the opening act of the “Be Smart, Stay Alert, Let’s Fight Scam, A Crime Prevention Programme”, event organised by the George Town police contingent headquarters, the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) and Lions Club International District 308 B2.
“Hai Kuo Tian Kong” (Boundless Ocean, Vast Skies, 海闊天空), which extols the joys of personal freedom and the pursuit of dreams, was made famous by Beyond in 1993.
The song was composed and written by Koma Wong Ka-kui, the lead singer of Beyond.
Among those present at the event were George Town district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong, Lions Club district governor KK Loy, state MCPF chairman Datuk Ong Poh Eng and his secretary Johnny Michael Tan.
Tan said the objective of the two-hour event was to create awareness about scams.
On NEPD Band’s opening act, Tan said it was meant to be a crowd-puller.
“They did very well. Hundreds of shoppers stopped to see their performance,” he said.