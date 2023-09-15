The preliminary findings of the investigation into the August 17 crash of the Beechcraft Model 390 Premier 1 en route from Langkawi to Subang in Malaysia state that the pilot was qualified for the flight in accordance with regulations.

In a preliminary report released on Friday, the Transport Ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the aircraft also had a valid airworthiness certificate, and “had been maintained in compliance with the regulations”.

It added that there was no evidence of incapacitation or physiological factors that affected the flight crew’s performance.

However, no transcript of the last 30 minutes of the voice recording from the cockpit was released, even though the recovery of data from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was successful.

“Initial analysis of the recovered CVR recording has provided critical leads to uncovering the cause of the accident, with a focus on the aircraft flight control systems.