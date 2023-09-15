Malaysia fatal plane crash: pilot qualified to fly airworthy jet, initial report says
- There is no evidence the flight crew on the plane were incapacitated or had physiological issues, Malaysian aviation authorities say
- The crash killed 10 people as further investigation hinges on the release of the last 30 minutes of the cockpit’s voice recording
The preliminary findings of the investigation into the August 17 crash of the Beechcraft Model 390 Premier 1 en route from Langkawi to Subang in Malaysia state that the pilot was qualified for the flight in accordance with regulations.
In a preliminary report released on Friday, the Transport Ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the aircraft also had a valid airworthiness certificate, and “had been maintained in compliance with the regulations”.
It added that there was no evidence of incapacitation or physiological factors that affected the flight crew’s performance.
However, no transcript of the last 30 minutes of the voice recording from the cockpit was released, even though the recovery of data from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was successful.
“Initial analysis of the recovered CVR recording has provided critical leads to uncovering the cause of the accident, with a focus on the aircraft flight control systems.
“Results from the pending inspection and examination of the related aircraft parts and components at the (US) National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) and OEM laboratories are necessary to provide collaborative and/or conclusive evidence in establishing the cause of the accident,” the report added.
In an accompanying statement, the Transport Ministry said the submission of the preliminary report within 30 days fulfils the standards of Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
“The ministry wishes to express its gratitude to NTSB and also Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) for help rendered to AAIB’s investigations through their respective accredited representatives, along with their technical advisers,” the statement read.
The ministry also emphasised that the preliminary report is just an initial finding that is believed to be accurate up to the moment of publication.
“This report contains statements of facts which have been determined up to the time of issue.
“It must be regarded as tentative, and is subject to alteration or correction if additional evidence becomes available,” it added.
The update on the investigation will hinge heavily upon the 30-minute voice recording from the CVR.
The incident claimed the lives of 10 people when the light aircraft crashed during fine weather on August 17.
Eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the aircraft, while the other two were in a car and on a motorcycle who happened to be on the road in front of the Elmina township at Shah Alam, Selangor.
The passengers included Pahang local government, housing, environment and green technology committee chairman Johari Harun.