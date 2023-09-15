Thailand cannabis policy: PM Srettha Thavisin disagrees with ‘recreational use’ of drug, supports medical use
- Two of the parties in Srettha’s coalition government, including his Pheu Thai party, have said they only support medical use of cannabis
- The decriminalisation of cannabis last year has led thousands of businesses opening up in Thailand’s major tourist sites
“Cannabis policy will be medical cannabis. On recreational use, I do not agree with that,” he said in an interview with Thai news website, The Standard.
Both parties have said they only support medical use.
“Drug abuse is a big problem for the country that’s been under-addressed ... cannabis has to be used medically,” Srettha said.
Prior to becoming prime minister, Srettha had spoken out against the dangers of cannabis use on Thai children.
“Since I’ve been on campaign trail I have experienced first-hand the suffering of the people and their discontent with images of 10-year-olds smoking ganja as well as other drug problems in communities,” he tweeted on May 2.
“These are images that many Thai people – including myself – cannot have expected to see and we don’t want the future of our children to be like this.”
“This is a targeted policy, domestic spending will increase enormously,” he said, referring to his signature policy of a 10,000 baht (US$282.09) giveaway via digital wallet to all Thais aged above 16.
The handouts worth 560 billion baht are expected to be rolled out in February.
Srettha also said in the interview he plans to draw in foreign investors at meetings with business leaders in New York when he attends the United Nations General Assembly meetings later this month.
