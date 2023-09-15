South China Morning Post
Former Thai PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat speaking to the media on July 13, 2023. Pita says on Friday he is resigning as Move Forward Party leader. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s Pita Limjaroenrat resigns as Move Forward Party’s leader, to remain involved in MFP

  • Pita says he is resigning to pave the way for a member of parliament to become the Thai opposition leader
  • His departure as MFP leader follows his suspension as an MP pending a court ruling over his shares in a now-defunct media company
Agence France-Presse
Pita Limjaroenrat, whose reformist party won the most seats at Thailand’s national elections in May, resigned as its leader on Friday.
The young challenger led the Move Forward Party (MFP) to the top spot in the polls, capitalising on a swell of voters furious at a near-decade of junta-backed rule.
However, he was stopped from becoming prime minister by entrenched conservative blocs in parliament, and was later suspended as a member of parliament.
Harvard-educated Pita, 43, was blocked from the top job by the senate – whose members were hand-picked by the last junta – because of his determination to reform Thailand’s tough royal defamation laws.

The MFP left a coalition partnership with opposition rivals Pheu Thai, who went on to form a coalition government with pro-military parties, and said they would go into opposition.

Thailand soothes fears over visa scheme for Chinese visitors

“I resigned as the MFP’s party leader to pave the way for an MP that is able to have a voice in parliament, be the opposition leader,” Pita wrote on his official Facebook page.

Under current rules, the leader of the opposition must be an MP.

“Due to my MP suspension, I won’t be able to get my MP position and be opposition leader in the near future,” Pita posted.

In July he was suspended as an MP while waiting for the Constitutional Court’s ruling over his ownership of shares in a now-defunct media company.

Thai election runners-up announce fresh coalition with government-aligned party

MPs are prohibited from owning media shares under the Thai constitution.

In the Facebook post, Pita said he would remain closely involved in the party.

“No matter what my role is, I will still be involved in MFP and will work closely with the people to my fullest capacity, so that we could achieve something together.”

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin addresses the media on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pheu Thai’s Srettha Thavisin became Thailand’s 30th prime minister last month after lawmakers voted him into office.

Additional reporting by Asia desk

