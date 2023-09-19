Some passengers will soon be able to depart from Singapore ’s Changi Airport without a passport, as part of changes to the city state’s immigration law that allows for end-to-end biometric clearance.

From the first half of 2024, biometrics will be used for authentication at various automated steps in the departure process, from bag-drop to immigration and boarding, communications minister Josephine Teo said in parliament on Monday.

“This will reduce the need for passengers to repeatedly present their travel documents at these touchpoints, allowing for more seamless and convenient processing,” Teo said.

The changes come as the number of travellers to the financial hub is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels by next year, and continue to increase thereafter.