Singapore says passport-free departures from bag-drop to boarding coming to Changi airport
- From the first half of 2024, more biometrics will be used for authentication to cut down on the need to present travel documents
- Ranked the best airport in the world, Changi aims to surpass pre-pandemic levels of traffic soon and ‘provide a positive clearance experience’
From the first half of 2024, biometrics will be used for authentication at various automated steps in the departure process, from bag-drop to immigration and boarding, communications minister Josephine Teo said in parliament on Monday.
“This will reduce the need for passengers to repeatedly present their travel documents at these touchpoints, allowing for more seamless and convenient processing,” Teo said.
The changes come as the number of travellers to the financial hub is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels by next year, and continue to increase thereafter.
“Our immigration systems must be able to manage this high and growing volume of travellers efficiently and provide a positive clearance experience, while ensuring our security,” Teo said.
The figure, amounting to 88 per cent of passenger traffic in June 2019, shows the city state is well on its way to renewing international ties.