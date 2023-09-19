South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Singapore
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Travellers walk through Jewel Changi Airport mall in Singapore last year. The changes come as the number of travellers to the financial hub is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Bloomberg
AsiaSoutheast Asia

Singapore says passport-free departures from bag-drop to boarding coming to Changi airport

  • From the first half of 2024, more biometrics will be used for authentication to cut down on the need to present travel documents
  • Ranked the best airport in the world, Changi aims to surpass pre-pandemic levels of traffic soon and ‘provide a positive clearance experience’
Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Why you can trust SCMP
Some passengers will soon be able to depart from Singapore’s Changi Airport without a passport, as part of changes to the city state’s immigration law that allows for end-to-end biometric clearance.

From the first half of 2024, biometrics will be used for authentication at various automated steps in the departure process, from bag-drop to immigration and boarding, communications minister Josephine Teo said in parliament on Monday.

“This will reduce the need for passengers to repeatedly present their travel documents at these touchpoints, allowing for more seamless and convenient processing,” Teo said.

01:23

Singaporeans allowed into China visa-free for 15-days after three years of suspension

Singaporeans allowed into China visa-free for 15-days after three years of suspension

The changes come as the number of travellers to the financial hub is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels by next year, and continue to increase thereafter.

Singapore is currently building its fifth airport terminal, while its high-speed rail linkage with Malaysia’s southern state of Johor is expected to be ready in a few years.

“Our immigration systems must be able to manage this high and growing volume of travellers efficiently and provide a positive clearance experience, while ensuring our security,” Teo said.

Singapore’s Changi bags world’s best airport crown for 12th time

Ranked the best airport in the world, Changi handled 5.12 million passengers in June, crossing the five million mark for the first time since January 2020 when the pandemic hit.
Advertisement

The figure, amounting to 88 per cent of passenger traffic in June 2019, shows the city state is well on its way to renewing international ties.

Advertisement
Post