The Thai king’s son has called for open discussion of the country’s tough law against insulting the royal family, a sensitive topic that has seen hundreds of people prosecuted in recent years.

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, the second son of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, made the comments after visiting an exhibition in New York highlighting people prosecuted under the strict Thai royal defamation legislation.

The law shields the king and his close family from almost all criticism and can carry heavy jail sentences.

“I attended as a Thai national who loves and respects the monarchy but I believe that ‘knowing’ is better than ‘not knowing’,” Vacharaesorn posted in Thai on Facebook.