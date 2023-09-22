After an email complaint, the airline had offered each of them a S$100 (US$73) voucher KrisShop voucher, which they rejected, Stuff reported on September 8. They also reportedly rejected another offer of S$160 travel voucher a person.

The couple were subsequently moved to two seats in economy class after take-off. Singapore Airlines said on September 9 that both passengers were not reseated within the premium economy class cabin as it was full.

“SIA apologises to Mr and Mrs Press for their experience on board their flight from Paris to Singapore,” the airline said in response to queries on Thursday.

“SIA has been in touch with them since the incident and appreciates their understanding in this matter.

Advertisement

“They have since accepted a refund of the difference in the fare between their original seats in premium economy class and their subsequent seats in economy class, as well as travel vouchers.”

Stuff reported on Wednesday that Singapore Airlines had emailed the couple to tell them that they would be reimbursed NZ$982.50 (US$795) each for the difference in cabin fares “as a gesture of goodwill”.

They would also get the NZ$200 travel vouchers that were offered earlier.