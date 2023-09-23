A fried-chicken cook in Malaysia died on Tuesday after he fell face-first into a wok filled with hot oil, local media reported.

Liu Youcai, 58, was cooking a chicken chop at around 1pm (local time) at his stall in the town of Kangsar when he suddenly collapsed, reported the Malaysian outlet China Press.

While unconscious, Liu’s face plunged into his wok. Liu’s assistant called for help, and with the aid of other hawkers at the food market, managed to rescue Liu, China Press reported.

Liu was still breathing at the time, and was brought to the Kuala Kangsar hospital via ambulance. But he was pronounced dead at there at 2.21pm, per China Press.

A local funeral company, Chee Hong Funeral Management Services, posted details of a service for Liu, along with photos of him.