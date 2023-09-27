Ling added that the beautician’s contact number and social media accounts had also been shut down.

“They also staked out the location – a double-storey house in Taman Mutiara Rini, Skudai – where the procedure was said to have taken place, but the beautician was nowhere to be seen,” he said.

After the death of Tan Wei Shan last month, Ling Tian Soon, chairman of the Johor health and unity committee, said the state health department’s private medical practice control section had launched an investigation into the matter and searched for the beautician.

“I am giving the beautician one week to come forward and assist in the department’s investigation. Those with information about her whereabouts are also encouraged to channel the information to us,” he said on Tuesday.

“If she still refuses to do so, I will call for a coordinating meeting with the police and the department to ask the cops’ help to track her down.”

He also confirmed the beautician was unlicensed and that the location where she performed her services was a rented house.

Tan, a mother of two, underwent the breast enhancement procedure on July 29.

She reportedly felt dizzy and unwell upon returning home and complained of pain and swelling in her chest.

She was rushed to a private hospital at around 7pm the following day before dying a few days later on August 2.

Tan was said to have only wanted a facelift initially, but the beautician, whom she met through a friend, also convinced her to go for a breast enhancement.

Her husband, only known as Wong, reportedly said the hospital’s first postmortem result showed that his wife had developed a bacterial infection.