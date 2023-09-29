Singaporean woman, daughter arrested at Manila airport with 14kg of cocaine

A Singaporean woman and her daughter were arrested at Manila’s main international airport on Thursday for allegedly smuggling 14.36kg of cocaine worth 76 million pesos (US$1.3 million) into the country.

The Manila Times reported that the illegal drugs were seized by the Bureau of Customs. The pair were identified as 63-year-old restaurant waitress Siti Aishan Awang and her daughter Nur Alayiyah Hanaffe, 39, who works as a make-up artist.

They had arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the capital city of the Philippines from Doha, Qatar and were later detained after being profiled by custom officers.

Preliminary reports suggested that government officials in Manila discovered the cocaine concealed in packages such as cylindrical containers, biscuit tins, canisters, as well as boxes placed under the suspects’ trolley and duffel bags.