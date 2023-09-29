Thailand ’s capital city will add a third passenger terminal to its biggest airport as the Southeast Asian nation prepares for a surge in tourist arrivals under a visa waiver programme for Chinese visitors during the peak holiday season.

Airports of Thailand Pcl, which operates Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi international airport, on Friday opened for trial the satellite terminal built at a cost of about 35 billion baht (US$1 billion).

Airlines including Thai units of AirAsia X Bhd and Vietjet Aviation JSC will operate from the facility, which is expected to reach its full capacity of 15 million passengers next year.

The addition of the new terminal comes as Thailand is expecting a rush of tourists during the so-called high season from now until the end of February for the local travel industry.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who attended the terminal’s soft launch, said his government was promoting tourism as it can quickly help stimulate the nation’s sagging economy.