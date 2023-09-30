On May 7, 2020, Muhammad Zaki picked Arianna up from work, court documents stated. After they reached their home, he discovered that some money had been deducted from his DBS bank account.

For his actions, Muhammad Zaki, 41, was sentenced to eight years and seven months’ jail as well as six strokes of the cane on Friday, after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, as well as two other charges of drug misuse. Seven other charges were taken into consideration.

Believing that his wife had taken money from his bank account without his knowledge, an enraged Muhammad Zaki Yaris Ali got into an argument with her that quickly turned violent. At one point, he stepped on her back until her bones cracked.

Suspecting that his wife was behind this, he confronted her. An argument then broke out between the two after she denied withdrawing money from his account.

The dispute become more heated and he began shouting and using vulgarities. She later called the police.

At about 11.31pm (local time), two police officers arrived at their home, quelled the dispute and left the scene.

Muhammad Zaki told his wife that he was leaving home, but the court heard that he was unwilling to let the matter rest. He then called her to the room while he was packing his clothes and asked about the deduction from his DBS account again.

He then began hitting her on the head with his mobile phone, stopping only at one point to close the door to the room. The assault continued until she ended up lying on the bed and telling him that she was in pain.

He ignored her request for painkillers and told her to keep quiet. He then continued punching and kicking her ribs.

At one point, when she tried to shield herself, he stepped on her back until she heard her bones crack.

After the assault ended, Arianna lay in bed for about an hour and was unable to stand.

Court documents stated that Muhammad Zaki later took her to a nearby clinic, after which she was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

A medical report showed that she suffered from pancreatic trauma, bruises, a minor head injury as well as fractures of two spinal discs.

The court also heard that he was arrested on November 13, 2020, at the National University Hospital after it was suspected that he had consumed drugs.

He later admitted during investigations that the drugs they found on him were his and he had intended to consume them.

On another occasion in April 2021, he agreed to help another person deliver a consignment of drugs for a sum of money and some heroin.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran called Muhammad Zaki’s attack a sustained one that continued in spite of the victim telling the accused that she was in pain.

“The accused assaulted the victim for almost two hours by punching, kicking and stepping on the victim,” he said.

He sought a total jail sentence of between nine years and nine years plus two months, as well as two strokes of the cane.

Anyone convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt can be jailed up to 10 years, as well as fined or caned.