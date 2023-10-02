Indonesia gets its China-backed ‘Whoosh’ Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway rolling
- President Joko Widodo officially named the railway ‘Whoosh’ after the acronym for ‘timesaving, optimal operation, reliable system’ in Indonesian
- Though beset with delays, cost overruns and doubts about its commercial benefits, the US$7.3 billion, 142km-long railway is now operational
The railway connects Jakarta with Bandung, the heavily populated capital of West Java province, and will cut travel time between the cities from the current three hours to about 40 minutes.
Its use of electrical energy is expected to reduce carbon emissions.
“The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train marks the modernisation of our mass transport, which is efficient and environmentally friendly,” Widodo said.
“Our courage to try new things gives us confidence and the opportunity to learn and will be very useful for the future, making our human resources more advanced and our nation more independent,” he added.
Widodo, along with other high-ranking officials, rode Whoosh from its first station, Halim in eastern Jakarta, to Bandung’s Padalarang station, one of the line’s four stations, located about 30km (18 miles) from the central area of Bandung.
He took a 25-minute test ride on the train on September 13 and told reporters that he felt comfortable sitting or walking inside the bullet train even at its top speeds.
Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime and investment, said China Railway has agreed to transfer its technology to Indonesia so that in the future the country’s high-speed trains can be made domestically.
For two weeks leading up to the inauguration, PT KCIC has been running a free-of-charge public trial.
The trains have been modified for Indonesia’s tropical climate and are equipped with a safety system that can respond to earthquakes, floods and other emergency conditions. The 209-metre (685-foot) train has a capacity of 601 passengers.
Ticket prices had not been finalised as of Monday, but PT KCIC estimated one-way prices per passenger would range from 250,000 rupiah (US$16) for second class to 350,000 rupiah (US$22.60) for VIP seats.
Passengers going to downtown Bandung need to take a feeder train from the Padalarang station that will add a further 20 minutes, with an estimated cost of about 50,000 rupiah (US$3.20).
The project is part of a planned 750km (466-mile) high-speed train line that would cut across four provinces on Indonesia’s main island of Java and end in the country’s second-largest city, Surabaya.