A worker shows grains of imported Indian white rice during the polishing process at a warehouse in Selangor. Malaysia says it will limit retail purchases and boost enforcement to prevent locally produced rice being sold as the more expensive imported grain, as the fallout from India’s export curbs continue to upend the market. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysians urged to keep calm as rice prices spike, avoid hoarding: ‘don’t panic buy’

  • Malaysia imports about 38 per cent of its rice and is now grappling with low supplies after India’s curbs on sales cut global supplies by a fifth
  • There isn’t currently a rice shortage, the food security minister said, but consumers’ large-scale switch to cheaper local grains is becoming an issue
Malaysia’s government has sought to reassure the country that there is sufficient rice and urged people not to hoard after recent panic buying led to empty shelves in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide.
Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Monday that the government will increase distribution to rural areas to address a supply issue sparked by an increase in the price of imported rice. Malaysia and many countries are grappling with rising rice prices and low supplies after India’s curbs on rice sales cut global supplies by a fifth.
I want to remind the people again to keep calm and just buy what you need. Don’t panic buy
Malaysia’s Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu

Mohamad said Malaysia’s locally produced rice is capped at 2.60 ringgit per kilogram, the cheapest in the region. So when sole importer Padiberas Nasional Berhad raised the price of imported white rice by 36 per cent on September 1, it prompted many Malaysians to switch from imported rice to cheaper local rice.

Malaysia, a country of more than 32 million people, imports about 38 per cent of its rice needs and held talks with India last week on lifting export restrictions.

The minister said the higher price of imported rice cannot be helped after 19 countries, including India, restricted rice exports to cater for domestic needs.

“Actually, we don’t have a shortage of rice in the country. It’s just that the price of imported rice has risen sharply … Many people have shifted to buying cheaper local rice,” he said, adding that the government is taking steps to address the issue.

“I want to remind the people again to keep calm and just buy what you need. Don’t panic buy.”

Mohamad said the government will increase distribution of local rice to rural areas. The agricultural and food security ministry said it would provide a subsidy of 950 ringgit (US$202) per tonne for imported white rice in the states of Sabah and Sarawak from October 5.

From Tuesday, authorities will step up surveillance of rice wholesalers and shops to ensure there is no hoarding of local rice, Mohamad said.

A farmworker plants seedlings at a rice paddy in Sekinchan, Malaysia, last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

He said samples will also be taken to ensure that sellers are not repackaging local rice as imported rice or mixing the grains for higher profits, warning that stern action will be taken against anyone found to be doing so.

Mohamad’s press conference was held ahead of this week’s meeting of Southeast Asian agriculture and forestry ministers that begins on Wednesday. He said the rice crisis and food security will be discussed at their meeting.

Ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, will also meet their counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea.

Additional reporting by Reuters

