Local broadcaster Channel 3 reported sounds similar to gunfire were heard inside, coming from a bathroom in the shopping centre.

“The attacker was arrested. In fact, he surrendered. Three people have been wounded. Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing,” Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

Emergency services said three others were injured in the incident at the Siam Paragon shopping centre. They also said one of the wounded was a foreign national.

Thai police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old suspected of killing three people at a luxury shopping centre in central Bangkok.

In a post on the social media platform X, Srettha said he had ordered the police chief Torsak Sukwimol to head to the scene to “thoroughly” inspect ongoing operations.

Video and still images posted on social media appeared to show a person in a black shirt and camouflage pants with a gun in his hand, the English-language newspaper said. Footage also showed shoppers hurriedly leaving the shopping centre located along the capital’s main shopping district.

Television showed long queues of traffic outside the mall in torrential rain.

The overhead walkway connecting Siam Paragon to other malls in the area as well as the Siam metro station connected to the mall were closed off, with the city’s metro line not stopping at the station.

Gun violence is common in Thailand. A former police officer last year killed 22 children in a nursery during a gun-and-knife rampage, while in 2020 a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

