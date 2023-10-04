DevelopingSouth China Sea: 3 Filipino fishermen die near Scarborough Shoal after being rammed by foreign vessel
The incident occurred on Monday while the boat was transiting waters 85 nautical miles (157km) northwest of the disputed Scarborough Shoal, it said in a statement. Eleven crew members survived after the boat sank.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Philippine coastguard said it had responded to a “maritime incident involving a Filipino fishing boat rammed by an unidentified foreign commercial vessel transiting the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc”, as the Philippines calls Scarborough Shoal.
A Filipino crew member of a vessel called Dearyn told officials that the ramming occurred around 4:20am on Monday while they were fishing with their “mother boat” 85 nautical miles (157km) northwest of the shoal.
The mother boat submerged, resulting in the death of its three crew members, including its boat captain, the coastguard said.
The 11 crew members who survived the maritime incident used their eight service boats to leave the waters and transport the deceased to Cato barangay in Infanta municipality, Pangasinan province, the coastguard said.
They arrived around 10am on Tuesday and reported the incident to the nearest coastguard substation for assistance.
Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jnr also further said in an interview on Tuesday that the Philippines will set up more military bases to protect its coastal territory.
“These will be joint sites of the coastguard, Philippine navy, Philippine air force and civilian agencies,” Teodoro told local media outlet GMA News, adding that the new locations are yet to be identified and the groundwork for the project will start next year.
The strategic shoal, named after a British cargo vessel that ran aground on the atoll in the 18th century, was seized in 2012 by China, which has maintained a constant presence of coastguard and fishing trawlers there ever since.
The Philippine coastguard did not elaborate on the incident or provide details of the vessel it said had rammed the Filipino crew.