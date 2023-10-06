1MDB scandal: ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng to be returned to Malaysia to face trial
- Ng was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the US for helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund
- He will be returned to his home country, where he faces charges related to the financial scandal
Chief US District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn on Thursday ordered Ng’s surrender to the US Marshals Service by Friday so he could be turned over to Malaysian law enforcement, who would transport him to their country.
Ng would be required upon returning to the United States to begin his prison term, prosecutors said in an earlier letter to Brodie. Ng’s lawyers agreed to the proposed schedule, the letter said.
Lawyers for Ng did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ng’s surrender date had been delayed from September 6, after US prosecutors said they needed more time to communicate with Kuala Lumpur about first letting him stand trial there.
The case stemmed from about US$6.5 billion in bonds that Goldman helped 1MDB sell in 2012 and 2013.
US prosecutors said officials, bankers and their associates embezzled about US$4.5 billion of that sum.
Ng is a Malaysian national and Goldman’s former head of investment banking in Malaysia.
Goldman settled with authorities in October 2020, agreeing to pay US$2.9 billion and having its Malaysian unit plead guilty to a corruption charge.
Ng had been arrested in Malaysia in November 2018, and agreed to be extradited to the US.