Fires that sent haze billowing across the region in 2015 and 2019 burned millions of hectares of land and produced record-breaking emissions, according to scientists.

“I do not know what basis that Malaysia used in giving those statements. We are working not based upon Malaysia’s request,” Indonesia’s environment minister Siti Nurbaya said.

Almost every dry season, smoke from fires to clear land for palm oil and pulp and paper plantations in Indonesia blankets much of the region, bringing health risks and concerning tourist operators and airlines.

The Indonesian minister also said the number of forest fires in some parts of Sumatra and Borneo had declined and the government continues to put out the blazes.

Her remarks came as Southeast Asian agriculture and forestry ministers agreed to take collective action to minimise and eventually eliminate crop burning in the region.

In a statement after a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Malaysia, members recognised “the adverse environmental and health impacts of crop burning practices,” and committed to collectively reduce and phase it out.

“This will require collective efforts, sustained commitment, and collaboration among [Asean members] farmers, local communities, and relevant stakeholders,” it said.