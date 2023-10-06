Thailand has suspended an airport worker after a traveller smuggled more than 30 live animals – including two baby otters – onto a flight to Taiwan.

The mobile menagerie, which also included 28 baby tortoises and a marmot, was seized when the Thai VietJet flight landed at Taipei’s Taoyuan airport on Wednesday.

Local media reported that the unusual cargo came to light when several of the animals escaped and were found crawling around the plane’s cabin.

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport said the animals slipped through screening due to human error.