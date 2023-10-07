Chinese tourist missing while snorkelling found drowned in Malaysia

Rescuers have found the body of a Chinese tourist, some 15 hours after the man was reported to have gone missing while snorkelling at an island resort off the east coast Semporna district in Malaysia ’s Sabah state.

Semporna Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Commander Amir Shubli said the victim, identified as Lin Jun Yong, 25, had gone snorkelling with a friend at Bum-Bum island at 5.15pm (local time) on Thursday.

A search and rescue operation was launched around midnight after initial efforts by resort workers failed to locate him.

“The victim’s body was found near Dataran Lepa at 10.40am today (Friday) by a MMEA patrol boat,” he said in a statement.