Malaysia records more haze-hit areas with unhealthy air quality readings

Other areas where unhealthy API readings were recorded are Pasir Gudang and Tangkak in Johor, Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan and Cheras in Kuala Lumpur.

Batu Muda in Kuala Lumpur recorded an unhealthy API reading of 153, while Rompin, Pahang recorded an API of 102.

The areas with the highest API readings of 160 are Bukit Rambai in Melaka, Batu Pahat and Larkin in Johor as well as Nilai in Negeri Sembilan.

Based on the data from the Environment Department’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), these areas are in the Klang Valley Perak, Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang.

A total of 15 areas in Malaysia have recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of Sunday morning.

Another 43 areas recorded moderate API levels while eight recorded good API levels

API readings between 0 to 50 are categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy), while 300 and above are hazardous.

The latest in the haze situation and measures taken will be addressed in the parliamentary sitting on Monday, said Malaysian Minister for Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

“I will give my explanation when questions over the haze are brought up by MPs from both sides,” he told reporters after launching a sewage treatment plant near Pusing on Saturday.

Nik Nazmi said this after he was asked about the efforts taken to overcome the long-standing transboundary haze issue.

On Friday, he said that Malaysia was still waiting for Indonesia’s response on its efforts to combat the transboundary haze that has affected Malaysia in recent weeks.

He had also said that the matter would be followed up immediately with Indonesia’s Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

Siti Nurbaya had earlier reportedly denied that the haze in Malaysia was caused by Indonesia.

A firefighter works to extinguish a land fire in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra, Indonesia on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

In George Town , schools in areas with API reading of more than 200 can be closed immediately without waiting for the approval of the district education office.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying said all heads of schools were reminded to always monitor the API reading in their own areas through the environment department’s website.

“According to ministry guidelines on haze management, if the API reading exceeds 100, no outdoor activities can be carried out at schools, and if it exceeds 200, schools will be closed and learning must be done online.

“The school does not need to wait for approval but needs to inform the PPD,” she told Bernama after visiting Chew Jetty on Saturday.

She advised students to wear face masks while in school and to drink plenty of water.

Lim also advised parents to always check their children’s health and reduce outdoor activities if there is poor air quality.