1MDB case: ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng arrives in Malaysia for questioning after US conviction
- Ng’s 10-year prison sentence in the US has been deferred to allow Malaysia to question him over the 1MDB case
- It is unclear how long the former Goldman Sachs banker will be in the country of his birth, to which he returned on Sunday
Malaysia’s Inspector General of Police Razarudin Husain on Sunday said Ng arrived in Malaysia around midnight, but did not disclose his whereabouts due to security reasons, the report said.
The Southeast Asian nation is focusing on recovering as much as possible from the billions of dollars that were looted from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.
It is unclear how long Ng will be in Malaysia, where he also faces four charges.
Malaysia’s Anwar vows no let-up on anti-graft drive after key ally walks free
Ng, a Malaysian national who was convicted in the US for his role in the scandal, was scheduled to begin a 10-year prison sentence on October 6, but US officials have allowed the sentence to be deferred so Ng could return to Malaysia and assist the investigation.
Chief US District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn last Thursday ordered Ng’s surrender to the US Marshals Service by Friday so he could be turned over to Malaysian law enforcement.
Ng’s surrender date had been delayed from September 6, after US prosecutors said they needed more time to communicate with Kuala Lumpur about first letting him stand trial there.
The case involving Goldman’s former head of investment banking in Malaysia stemmed from about US$6.5 billion in bonds that Goldman helped 1MDB sell in 2012 and 2013.
US prosecutors said officials, bankers and their associates embezzled about US$4.5 billion of that sum.
Malaysians march to demand reinstatement of graft charges against Ahmad Zahid
Goldman settled with authorities in October 2020, agreeing to pay US$2.9 billion and having its Malaysian unit plead guilty to a corruption charge.
Ng had been arrested in Malaysia in November 2018, and agreed to be extradited to the US.